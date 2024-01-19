Madonna Sued by Annoyed Concert Attendees Over Late Start to 'Celebration Tour'

Two concertgoers who attended one of Madonna‘s recent shows in New York have sued her after she took the stage more than two hours late during her Celebration Tour.

The 65-year-old Queen of Pop was billed to take the stage at 8:30 pm. However, the December 13 show didn’t start until after 10:30.

The lawsuit deemed the late start “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices.” Live Nation and Barclays Center were also named in the lawsuit.

Entertainment Weekly examined the lawsuit filed by Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden on Wednesday (January 17) in Brooklyn, New York.

The attendees allege that, due to the late start, the concert did not finish until after 1am.

At that time, they were “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs.”

The lawsuit noted that Madonna has a “long history of arriving and starting her concerts late.”

She is being sued for breach of contract, “wanton exercise in false advertising” and “negligent misrepresentation.”

Madonna does not appear to have publicly commented on the lawsuit just yet. However, she recently addressed her belated start time during her show, telling fans that, “A queen is never late.”

