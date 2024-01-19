Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Critics After Showing Off Tanning Bed in Her Office

Ashley Park Hospitalized, Recovering From 'Critical Septic Shock' to Multiple Organs

'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 4:36 pm

Does Size Matter? 23 Famous Men Who Have Discussed How Big Their Manhoods Are (One Celeb Claims He Has the Smallest One in the World)

Does Size Matter? 23 Famous Men Who Have Discussed How Big Their Manhoods Are (One Celeb Claims He Has the Smallest One in the World)

This might be TMI for some people, but some famous men have been open about the size of their manhood in interviews over the years. Some of them have revealed they are packing while others weren’t afraid to admit that there’s not much there.

Justin Timberlake, Jason Momoa, Daniel Radcliffe, Jon Hamm, and Michael Fassbender are just some of the celebs who have either publicly discussed their size or had celebrity co-stars reveal the inside scoop.

Prince Harry is one of the latest stars to comment on his own size.

Browse through the slideshow to see what they all said…

