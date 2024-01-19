Amy Schumer & Michael Cera Try to Start a Family in 'Life & Beth' Season 2 Trailer - Watch Now!

Get ready for the return of Life & Beth!

Hulu has released debuted the season two trailer for the hit comedy series created by and starring Amy Schumer.

Here’s the synopsis for season two: “As Beth (Schumer) and John’s (Michael Cera) relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Michael Rapaport, LaVar Walker, Sas Goldberg, Arielle Siegel, and Rosebud Baker will also be returning for season two.

Guests appearing on the new season include Jennifer Coolidge, Beanie Feldstein, Margaret Cho, Jemima Kirke, Tim Meadows, and Amy Sedaris.

Amy recently responded to backlash for her comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Life & Beth season two premieres on Feb. 16 on Hulu.