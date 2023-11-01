Amy Schumer Issues Statement About Israel-Palestine Posts, Addresses Backlash

Amy Schumer is responding to criticism.

The 42-year-old comedian addressed backlash for her pro-Israel posts on social media amid Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Comments on,” she began.

“Couple things. What I want is EVERY HOSTAGE BACK I want safety and freedom from Hamas for Palestinians and Israelis. I want safety for Jewish people and Muslims as well. Everyone. Just like you. I want peace. You will never see me wishing harm on anyone. Saying I’m Islamophobic or that I like genocide is crazy. So here you go by popular demand. Comments on. Please keep the below in mind,” she wrote.

“When you say I’m rich please add in ‘SELF MADE’ I come come being dirt poor.

Senator Chuck Schumer is my dads 2nd cousin once removed. I didn’t meet him until I was 25,” Amy continued.

﻿”I have never been given any money to support a cause other than tampons. I’ve never stolen a joke. People calling me a failed comic. I’m the most successful female comedian of all time,” she went on.

“I’m ugly/fat okay Sorry you aren’t attracted to me. I found someone who is. I hope you find someone too. We are all in a lot of pain. What hurts the most is that we all actually love each other. You hate Jews. You don’t know why. I still love you.”

