Olivia Rodrigo Seemingly Teases 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Soundtrack Song

It looks like Olivia Rodrigo will be one of the artists on the soundtrack for the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes!

The 20-year-old “vampire” singer’s official fan page tweeted out a telephone emoji, while another fan page tweeted the number to her hotline, which when you call, it plays a snippet of a guitar playing a somber song.

Check out the song preview HERE…

In addition, Olivia seems to have posted a video on TikTok, then deleted it, of her kissing and raising three fingers like they do in the movies. She then smiles and sticks out her tongue. It was stitched with a trailer for the upcoming prequel movie. Watch HERE!

Olivia‘s official fan page also tweeted that a “TSX” billboard will be unveiled in Times Square at 6pm ET today (November 1), so we’re sure to find out what all this is later this evening – Stay tuned.

For the original movies, artists featured on the soundtracks include Taylor Swift, Arcade Fire, Maroon 5, Kid Cudi, Miranda Lambert, Coldplay, Sia, Lorde, Ellie Goulding and more!

