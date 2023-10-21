15 Celebrities Who Have Made Bold Statements About the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

A whole lot of celebrities have spoken out about Israel and Palestine recently.

In case you didn’t know, militant group Hamas targeted Israeli civilians at a music festival on October 7. They killed more than 1,400 people and also took hostages.

Following that grim day, more than 700 Hollywood figures, including Chris Pine and Jamie Lee Curtis, signed an open letter condemning Hamas and supporting Israel.

The Israeli government declared war on Hamas in response to the violence, and now, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 2,800 innocent Palestinian civilians.

More than one million people in Gaza were instructed to evacuate by Israel, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis there.

On October 20, 55 celebrities, including Dua Lipa and Andrew Garfield, signed a letter addressed to President Joe Biden asking him to call for a ceasefire.

A variety of singers, actors, and comedians have taken to social media to share passionate statements on the subject. Some have shown support specifically for Israel or Palestine, while others have expressed a desire for peace all around.

Keep reading to see all of their statements on Israel and Palestine…

