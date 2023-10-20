55 Celebrities Sign Letter Urging President Biden to Call for Ceasefire in Israel & Palestine

A group of 55 celebrities have signed a letter addressed to President Joe Biden asking him to call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Fighting between Israel and the militant group Hamas broke out after Hamas attacked Israeli civilians at a music festival on October 7th, killing more than 900 people. Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes have killed over 3,000 people in Gaza.

Among the open letter’s most notable signees are Andrew Garfield, Cate Blanchett, Oscar Isaac, Kristen Stewart, Dua Lipa, Quinta Brunson, Jessica Chastain, Ayo Edebiri, Mark Ruffalo, Hasan Minhaj, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jeremy Strong.

The letter was released by the Artists 4 Ceasefire organization and asks President Biden to “call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”

It continues, “More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.”

“We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages. Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them.”

“We believe that the United States can play a vital diplomatic role in ending the suffering and we are adding our voices to those from the US Congress, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, The International Committee of The Red Cross, and so many others. Saving lives is a moral imperative. To echo UNICEF, ‘Compassion — and international law — must prevail.’”

Last week, more than 700 Hollywood stars signed an open letter in support of Israel.