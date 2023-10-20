Emily Blunt 'Appalled' by Re-Surfaced Comments About Chili's Sever: I'm So Sorry'

Emily Blunt is responding to backlash over a resurfaced interview.

Back in 2012, the 40-year-old Oppenheimer star appeared on U.K.’s Jonathan Ross Show where she called a Chili’s server “enormous” while discussing her time in the United States while working on the movie Looper.

“If you go to Chili’s you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous,” Emily said in the interview. “Well the girl who was serving me was enormous.”

After the resurfaced clip went viral on social media, Emily shared a statement with People where she admitted that she is “appalled” by her comments.

“I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12-years ago,” Emily shared. “I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.”

“I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for,” Emily added.

“And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused,” Emily concluded. “I was absolutely old enough to know better.”

In a recent interview, Emily revealed that she’s taking a year off from acting.