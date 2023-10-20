Top Stories
Fri, 20 October 2023 at 7:14 pm

Elizabeth Olsen & Husband Robbie Arnett Go for a Stroll Together in the NYC Rain!

Elizabeth Olsen & Husband Robbie Arnett Go for a Stroll Together in the NYC Rain!

Elizabeth Olsen and her husband Robbie Arnett are going for a stroll together in the rain!

The 34-year-old actress and 31-year-old musician were spotted braving the stormy weather on Friday (October 20) in New York City.

Both Elizabeth and Robbie bundled up for the elements, sporting jackets and baseball caps.

The WandaVision star and Milo Greene band member have been together since 2017. The couple married in secret prior to 2020.

If you didn’t know, Elizabeth and Robbie wrote a book together titled “Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective,” which released in 2022.

Last week, Elizabeth was seen going on a grocery shopping trip in Studio City, Calif., and we’ve got all the photos!

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett on the streets of New York…
