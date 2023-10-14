Elizabeth Olsen Goes Grocery Shopping in Studio City!

Elizabeth Olsen is stepping out for a grocery shopping trip!

The 34-year-old actress was seen on Saturday (October 14) in Studio City, Calif. heading to her car after buying some groceries.

For the sunny weather, Elizabeth sported a pair of black sunglasses and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap. The WandaVision star completed her casual ensemble with jeans, a white t-shirt and a jacket tied around her waist.

Despite her critically acclaimed performance as the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Elizabeth recently spoke about her desire to branch out from the role and try something new.

Elizabeth‘s stardom has also sparked an internet trend which sees fans refer to her as “mom,” and the actress shared her thoughts on the matter earlier this year!

