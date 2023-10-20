Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Peyton Manning's Flight Debacle, Says He 'Could Never Handle Life Outside the Dome'

Tom Brady is joking about Peyton Manning‘s unpleasant travel experience!

The 46-year-old former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to social media to comment on an interview clip featuring the 47-year-old retired quarterback who played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Keep reading to find out more…

Peyton appeared on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show and spoke about a recent travel debacle he endured during which the temperature on his flight was freezing cold.

“I was on a Delta flight the other night,” he said. “I was in 36F. Has Tom sat in 36F on a Delta flight?”

Peyton continued, “They put me in an exit row, Pat, which was great because of the leg room. But I swear the door was open. It was cold as I’ve ever been. I’ve played some cold weather games. I’ve been in Green Bay, played in New England.”

Tom posted his reaction to Peyton‘s comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He wrote, “I’m sure the temperature was perfect. Peyton could never handle life outside the dome… 🙄😂”

If you didn’t know, Tom Brady‘s Patriots career is being turned into a scripted limited series, and we’ve got all the details!