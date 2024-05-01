Jon Bon Jovi Admits He 'Got Away with Murder' During Early Days of Marriage to Wife Dorothea Hurley

Jon Bon Jovi admits he hasn’t always been the best husband to wife Dorothea Hurley.

The 62-year-old Bon Jovi rock star married Dorothea, 61, back in 1989 and share four kids – daughter Stephanie, 30, and sons Jessie, 29, Jake, 21, and Romeo, 20.

While opening up about their 35 year marriage, Jon admitted that there were periods of time where he “got away with murder.”

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m a rock ‘n’ roll star,” Jon told ABC News‘ Michael Strahan in a new interview. “I’m not a saint. I’m not saying there weren’t 100 girls in my life. I’m Jon Bon Jovi – it was pretty good.”

Still, Jon said he never lost sight on what was important to him – and that was his wife and family.

“If you thought I was ever going to jeopardize my anything for believing the narcissist in me was real, what a stupid thing to do,” Jon continued. “What kind of excesses does a man need that’s gonna fuel that fire? It’s just not worth it.”

He also credited Dorothea for working hard on their marriage and confronting him with their issues.

“She’s not afraid to call me out on something, but she’s also there when I call, and I’m there for her when she falls,” Jon said. “No matter where I went in my career—the ups or the downs—we did it together.”

Jon also said that his wife is the reason his “world revolves,” adding that he has “no doubt” their family is as strong as it is today because of what Dorothea did “to keep the kids right, what she does to keep me right, what we do together to keep it right.”

In another recent interview, Jon talked about his son Jake‘s fiancée Millie Bobby Brown joining the family.