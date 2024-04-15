Jon Bon Jovi Reveals What He Thinks About Son Jake Bongiovi Marrying Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi is excited for his son Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown‘s upcoming wedding!

The 21-year-old model and the 20-year-old Stranger Things star got engaged back in April 2023. Their relationship has been public since June 2021.

With his son’s wedding coming up, Jon shared what he thinks of Millie!

“I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way,” the music legend told The Times U.K. “It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together.”

