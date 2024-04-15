Jonathan Bailey In Talks For Lead Role In New 'Jurassic World' Movie

Jonathan Bailey is eyeing a new leading film role!

The 35-year-old actor has reportedly begun early talks to join the Jurassic World franchise in a big role, according to Deadline.

Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story helmer Gareth Edwards is attached to direct the next project in the Jurassic Park universe.

Currently, the pic is on a fast track to get made, with a release date already set for July 2, 2025.

According to reports, this will be a completely new take on the Jurassic franchise, marking the second “reboot,” following the OG Jurassic Park movies and the more recent Jurassic World features – 2022′s Jurassic World Dominion, 2018′s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and 2015′s Jurassic World.

None of the past stars are expected to return.

Jonathan‘s casting in a Jurassic film comes as he is fresh off of working on the upcoming Wicked movies with original Jurassic star Jeff Goldblum!

Jonathan and Jeff were just in Las Vegas to tout the upcoming musical at CinemaCon, alongside their co-stars.