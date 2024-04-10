Top Stories
Zendaya Almost Didn't Wear the 'Dune: Part Two' Mugler Metal Robot Suit - Reason Why Revealed!

Megan Thee Stallion Bares All on 'Women's Health' Body Issue 2024 Cover, Opens Up About Getting Hate After Being Shot

One Past 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Won't Be Returning Anytime Soon

NBC Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 10, 2024 at 9:25 pm
By JJ Staff

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & 'Wicked' Costars Fly In for CinemaCon - Details About Panel Revealed

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & 'Wicked' Costars Fly In for CinemaCon - Details About Panel Revealed

The cast of Wicked flew in from Oz to attend CinemaCon on Wednesday night (April 10) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo – who play Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the film adaptation of the beloved musical – were joined at the event by Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (the Wizard of Oz) and Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero). It was hosted at Caesars Palace and also attended by director Jon M. Chu.

As is becoming tradition, Ari and Cynthia dressed in pink and green in a reference to their characters in the upcoming movies.

During the event, five minutes of the movie were screened, and some exciting details were revealed!

Keep reading to find out more…

According to a recap by The Hollywood Reporter, the new footage provided a tease of Ariana‘s performance of “Popular.” We also get to hear a snippet of “Defying Gravity.” Cynthia‘s Elphaba is also seen having a moment with Madame Morrible before the girls head off to meet the Wizard.

We also learned some very exciting casting news about the movie.

Wicked will be released in two parts. Part One premieres in theaters on November 27, 2024 and Part Two follows on November 26, 2025. Watch the trailer!

FYI: Ariana is wearing Oscar de la Renta SS24 RTW. Cynthia is wearing Versace FW24 RTW.

Scroll through all of the photos of the cast of Wicked at CinemaCon in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
