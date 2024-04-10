James McAvoy & Aisling Franciosi Host an American Couple at Their Home In New 'Speak No Evil' Trailer - Watch Now!

The official trailer for the upcoming Blumhouse thriller Speak No Evil just debuted!

James McAvoy and Aisling Franciosi star as a charming British couple who invite an American family they befriended on vacation to spend the weekend at their idyllic country estate. However, what begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare.

The trailer debuted on Wednesday (April 10) during Universal Pictures’ presentation at 2024 CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Learn more and watch the trailer inside…

James plays the charismatic, alpha-male estate owner whose untrammeled hospitality masks an unspeakable darkness.

In the movie, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy star as American couple Louise and Ben Dalton, who, along with their 11-year-old daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler), accept the weekend-holiday invitation of Paddy (McAvoy), his wife Ciara (Franciosi) and their furtive, mute son Ant (Dan Hough).

The suspenseful thriller was written for the screen and directed by James Watkins, based on the screenplay by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup.

Speak No Evil will debut in theaters on September 13th!