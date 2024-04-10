Peter Dinklage Joins the Cast of 'Wicked' Movies in Exciting Role

The cast of Wicked has grown by one with the announcement that Peter Dinklage would be starring in the forthcoming movies!

On Wednesday (April 10), it was revealed that the 54-year-old Game of Thrones star would be appearing in the movies alongside the likes of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh.

Keep reading to find out more…

Peter has been cast as Dr. Dillamond, a goat teacher who has a special relationship with Elphaba at Shiz University.

Deadline reported the news, which was revealed as the cast attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first part of Wicked is set to premiere on November 27, 2024. The second movie will premiere a year later on November 26, 2025. You can see the first trailer!

If you haven’t yet, take a few seconds to familiarize yourself with the cast of the movie to see who is playing what role!

We’ll update you more on Wicked at CinemaCon as details emerge!