'Wicked' Movie Cast Revealed: Who's Playing Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, & More?

The first of two Wicked movies is set to be released in November 2024 and it’s rumored that a trailer will debut during the Super Bowl.

The Broadway musical is being turned into a two-part film adaptation directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu.

Part One is set to be released in theaters on November 27, 2024 and Part Two will follow on November 26, 2025.

We’ve seen some photos of the cast on set and a few official photos have been released, but we haven’t yet seen any official footage from the movie.

