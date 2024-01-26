'Wicked' Movie Cast Posts New Photos From Set to Mark Wrapping Production

The Wicked movies have officially wrapped production and the cast is sharing new photos from set!

Four of the main cast members – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Ethan Slater – have all posted pics to their Instagram accounts to mark the end of filming.

The Broadway musical Wicked is getting a film adaptation that is being split into two movie with Part One being released November 27, 2024 and Part Two hitting theaters November 26, 2025.

Production would have wrapped in summer 2023, but the SAG-AFTRA strike put filming on pause and the cast reunited in January 2024 to complete the 10 final shoot days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo) Cynthia Erivo – Elphaba “I’ve been trying to think of what I’d say when this day finally came, and I’m failing miserably, because honestly there aren’t enough words to fully express what this experience has meant to me, so I’ll leave you with this. The universe will take things away to make space for the grand gifts it has waiting for us. THIS moment, this film, these people, this cast, this crew, this director, my Glinda, were the Grandest gift I could ever have asked for, and I am eternally grateful for the chance to bring you This Elphie. I hope when you meet her, you’ll love her as much and as fiercely as I do. And with that I say, that’s a wrap for me, Elphie out!! 💚💚💚”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bronwyn James (@bronwynjamesofficial) Bronwyn James – ShenShen “Goodbye yellow brick road 💚 🩷 The joy I’ve felt being part of the amazing world of Wicked is completely indescribable! I’m finally getting round to sharing my WRAP on Wicked, and I’ve got nothing but gratitude and love for everyone involved! #wickedmovie”

