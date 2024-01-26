Justin Timberlake Reveals Travis Kelce Once Accidentally Tackled Him & It Took Him Out

Justin Timberlake got a taste of being tackled by a professional football player while playing in a golf tournament with Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Fallon.

If you were unaware, the 42-year-old musician participated in the 8AM Invitational, a golf tournament that’s held in Las Vegas. Last year, he and Jimmy competed against Travis and Kelce in a friendly match.

During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he opened up about their friendly competition and a celebratory body slam that went a step too far. There’s even a video of it.

On the show, Jimmy recalled that the quartet had a moment of celebration after he hit a tricky shot.

“Travis lifted me up in the air,” Jimmy recalled, joking that “even the other team was rooting for me.”

Justin chimed in, recalling that as the celebration continued, Travis came for him.

“I saw my life flash before my eyes,” he joked. “He went up and did one of those, you know, when they jump [a celebratory body slam]. And I was like, ‘He’s doing it. I have to do it.’ And I forgot that he weights like 80 pounds more than me.

In the video, you can see that Justin and Travis collided, and the singer instantly went down.

Justin said that “it might not look like much,” but that he couldn’t move his neck for “like a week.”

There’s no bad blood, though. “He’s the best, by the way,” he said.

Travis recently named Justin as the most famous person in his phone (aside from his girlfriend Taylor Swift, obviously).

In the new interview, Justin confirmed that they are in touch sometimes. But they haven’t talked recently. “I don’t want to bother him. He’s in the zone,” he said about the NFL player who is currently competing in the playoffs.

Watch the funny moment that Justin Timberlake got taken out by Travis Kelce below…