Justin Timberlake's 'Selfish': Music Video, Lyrics & Song Download Here!

As promised, Justin Timberlake has dropped his first single, “Selfish,” off of his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, and the music video is now live!

This will be the 42-year-old entertainer’s first solo album in 5 years.

Keep reading to find out more…

About the song, and all the songs on his forthcoming album, Justin told Apple Music, “The lyrics just started to come out honestly. And when I listened to the whole album, I felt like it’s probably, of all the songs on the album, production-wise, probably the most straightforward, and I don’t want to say simple because it’s complex within its simplicity to me.”

The video for “Selfish” was just released and you can watch below. It was directed by Bradley Calder.

Read the lyrics below…