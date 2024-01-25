Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals Juicy Details About Celebrity Co-Stars (Calling 1 'Super Annoying' &amp; Another the Love of Her Life!)

Sofia Vergara Reveals Juicy Details About Celebrity Co-Stars (Calling 1 'Super Annoying' & Another the Love of Her Life!)

Ariana Grande Shares Glimpse of Herself as Glinda in 'Wicked' Movie

Ariana Grande Shares Glimpse of Herself as Glinda in 'Wicked' Movie

Every Claim Made By Armie Hammer's Ex Fling Brittany Schmitt in New Podcast Interview, Including His Thoughts on Cannibalism

Every Claim Made By Armie Hammer's Ex Fling Brittany Schmitt in New Podcast Interview, Including His Thoughts on Cannibalism

8 Celebs Who Have Expressed Strong Opinions on Margot Robbie &amp; Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Oscars Snubs

8 Celebs Who Have Expressed Strong Opinions on Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Oscars Snubs

Thu, 25 January 2024 at 10:15 am

Sofia Vergara Reveals Juicy Details About Celebrity Co-Stars (Calling 1 'Super Annoying' & Another the Love of Her Life!)

Continue Here »

Sofia Vergara Reveals Juicy Details About Celebrity Co-Stars (Calling 1 'Super Annoying' & Another the Love of Her Life!)

Sofia Vergara made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! this week, where she was asked to reveal some insider info about some co-stars.

While the 51-year-old Griselda star did not reveal too many juicy secrets, and instead, just lovingly lauded some of her past co-stars, she did share some fun info.

Specifically, Andy Cohen asked her to spill “One juicy detail about each [former co-star] that would surprise us.”

Keep reading to find out what Sofia Vergara said about some of her past on-screen cast mates…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andy Cohen, Bravo, Reese Witherspoon, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Watch What Happens Live