Thu, 25 January 2024 at 10:18 am

'CSI: Vegas' Season 3: 9 Cast Members Returning, 1 Star Possibly Returning!

'CSI: Vegas' Season 3: 9 Cast Members Returning, 1 Star Possibly Returning!

CSI: Vegas is coming back on TV soon.

CBS renewed the Vegas spinoff of the popular CSI series for a third season, and it’s set to premiere on February 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET on the network.

In the show, facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

We already know which stars are likely going to return to reprise their roles, and which ones are only a possibility.

Click through to see who is expected to return for CSI: Vegas Season 3…

Photos: CBS
