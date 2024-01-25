Ariana Grande Shares Another Glimpse of Herself as Glinda in 'Wicked' Movie

Ariana Grande is ready to bring Glinda to life!

The 30-year-old “yes, and?” singer shared a new glimpse of the character from the highly anticipated live-action Wicked adaptation on her Instagram on Thursday (January 25).

“like a handprint on my heart,” she captioned the post, referring to a line from “For Good,” which is a Glinda duet with Elphaba (played in the movie by Cynthia Erivo).

In her Instagram Story, she also reacted to director Jon M. Chu‘s post about the movie.

Will never forget my year with our Galinda. Can’t wait for you to meet her. Thank you @arianagrande for pouring your heart into Oz. #Wicked @wickedmovie #Nov27,” he wrote.

“i will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either, or you. or my Cyn. permanently and preferably intertwined. i am so inexplicably thankful that we got to add so many soggy eyelashes to the collection @jonmchu. there aren’t words quite yet. but. thank you, Jon, for leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance and kindness. i have never seen someone conduct a space the way you do. i love you so much,” she wrote.

