Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Finalize Divorce 9 Months After Separation, Details Revealed

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly one step away from being officially divorced.

Nine months after the 30-year-old model and actor filed to divorce the 42-year-old Princess of Pop, a new report suggests that they have come to an agreement for their split.

Details about the agreement have been revealed.

TMZ reported that Britney and Sam filed court documents for a stipulated judgement, meaning that they have both agreed to the terms of the separation.

Britney‘s lawyer filed the court documents, which need a judge’s signature to become official.

The outlet noted that the couple have seemingly maintained the terms of their prenuptial agreement. The exact details of the agreement are not totally clear yet, but Sam is not expected to receive much financially. However, reports have suggested that the pop star is paying his rent.

In his divorce filing, Sam noted that their official day of separation was in late July 2023, a few weeks after their first wedding anniversary. They were together for six years before tying the knot.

News of the agreement comes a month after Britney shared a nostalgic post about her relationship with Sam.

