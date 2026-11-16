Robert Pattinson Is the Next James Bond: First Look Video Released!

Nov 16, 2026 2 min read
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Robert Pattinson as James Bond on the left and a stock image of Robert at an event in 2026 on the right
Credit: Jaap Buitendijk, Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is officially the next James Bond after Daniel Craig retired from the role!

After months and months of rumors and apparent screen tests, it was made official this morning with a video.

The Official James Bond Social Media Account Revealed a First Look at Robert as 007!

The video was captioned, “Identity Confirmed,” and showed the first footage of Robert as the newest superspy!

By the way, there were lots of clues that Robert was the next James Bond, and it was all laid out last week.

Some of the other big names in contention were apparently Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O’Connor. Denis Villeneuve will direct.

By landing Bond, Robert has now cemented himself as a franchise king, having starred in Twilight, Harry Potter, and Batman movies.

Robert Pattinson Releases Statement on the Role

Robert said in a statement, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

When Will the Next James Bond Hit Theaters?

Amazon MGM Studios has not revealed when the next Bond film will be released.

We do know that Robert apparently signed a 3 picture deal.

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