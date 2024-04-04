Britney Spears Shares Old Video With Sam Asghari, Seemingly Reflects on Their Relationship

Britney Spears appears to be feeling nostalgic for Sam Asghari.

If you forgot, the Princess of Pop and her actor boyfriend called off their relationship just after their first wedding anniversary. They were together for six years before tying the knot.

On Thursday (April 4), Britney shared a video of the former couple dancing together in a since-deleted post on Instagram. She paired the clip with a reflective caption about how she loves and the ups and downs of relationships.

TMZ preserved the post, which Britney deleted. The video is of Sam lifting her up after guiding the pop star through some spins.

“The time he picked me up,” Britney wrote in the accompanying caption, continuing, “It’s weird cause there are always strange turns for relationships with friends family or your loved ones in the [roller coaster] of any journey you’re on with someone !!! Looking back is hard sometimes but it’s honestly crucial … I’m honestly too sensitive in most situations.”

She continued, writing, “I speak about my past sometimes because I want to protect myself from the same mistakes as before !!! What I usually do if I’m going through too much is shut down but I sometimes lose the ability to figure out what’s going on or how I feel at all !!! Sometimes I’m scared to feel anything cause I know I’m too sensitive … being numb is the worst I think but there’s safety in that cause I feel like I’m subconsciously protecting myself from feeling any importance at all !!!”

“It’s tricky cause that’s what people can take advantage of. We are such complicated sensitive people. It felt so much easier when I was younger cause I feel like I trusted people more and I hadn’t experienced the cruelness of the world yet. I miss being vulnerable and open with people. If you know me, you know how I love … I love too much it’s embarrassing and I will love you for life !!! That’s a trait I want to try and keep but it’s not all peaches and cream as they say,” she said.

“I used to be told all the time by someone I truly loved that there is no looking at that face of yours. My hopes in sharing is that by remembering that I can try and understand why I never feel good enough and to know it’s ok to get inside my brain try to figure it out,” Britney wrote.

She concluded, writing, “… honestly there is an all knowing spiritual eye that knows the truth and triggers to why we do things as people. It’s important to go in there and figure it out yourself !!!.”

It is not clear why she deleted the post or if she was just speaking about her relationship with Sam. The couple has not finalized their divorce yet. However, they took a key step to closing things up in early February.

