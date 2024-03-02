Sam Asghari Opens Up About His Divorce from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is sharing some new rare comments about the end of his marriage to Britney Spears.

The 29-year-old model/actor and the 42-year-old “Gimme More” pop star first started dating in 2017 and married in June 2022. In August 2023, they separated.

In a new interview, Sam is looking back at his relationship Britney.

Keep reading to find out more…“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time,” Sam shared with People. “And people grow apart and people move on.”

Despite the fact that he was the one that filed for divorce, Sam said he doesn’t hold any ill will towards Britney.

“I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” Sam explained.

“That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life,” he added.

Britney also recently opened up about what she’s learned about herself following their split.