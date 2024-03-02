Top Stories
Noah Cyrus Was 'Seeing' Dominic Purcell Before He Married Mom Tish Cyrus, Multiple Sources Claim

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Jake Bongiovi Proposed to Her!

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested on Assault & Battery Following Bar Incident

Sat, 02 March 2024 at 3:00 pm

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast for Season 20: 18 Stars Returning, 2 New Additions, 1 Star Not Coming Back

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast for Season 20: 18 Stars Returning, 2 New Additions, 1 Star Not Coming Back

There have been some recent shakeups in the cast of Grey’s Anatomy ahead of the season 20 premiere, including news about former cast members coming back and beloved stars not returning.

This is the first full season without Ellen Pompeo in the title role, but thankfully several major stars are coming back.

A recent report revealed that six series regulars have signed on to return for the upcoming 20th season, including two actors who have been with the show since day one.

The first promo trailer for the season was just unveiled and it revealed who else will be back on the show.

Season 20 is set to premiere on March 14, 2024 and ABC has announced all of the premiere dates for the upcoming TV season.

Browse through the slideshow to see who is and isn’t returning for Grey’s Anatomy season 20…

Photos: ABC, Getty
