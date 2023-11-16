ABC Announces 2024 Premiere Dates for New Seasons of 'Abbot Elementary,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'The Rookie' & More

ABC has unveiled the return dates for many of it’s fan-favorite series!

Now that both the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strikes have come to an end and everyone is getting back to work, networks are starting to make announcements on when we can see our favorite shows back with new episodes.

With filming starting to pick up within the next couple of weeks, many shows will be premiering midseason and ABC has revealed dates for hits like Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie and more.

Check out the dates inside…

In addition, unscripted shows like American Idol and The Bachelor are also returning in the new year.

The midseason schedule will also see the network premiere of 9-1-1 as it moves to ABC from Fox.

If you missed it, find out what ABC shows have been renewed and canceled this year.

Check out ABC’s full midseason premiere dates below…

Monday, January 22

8pm The Bachelor (two hours)

10:01pm 20/20 (all-new limited edition true-crime series, title to be announced)

Wednesday, February 7

8pm The Conners

8:30pm Not Dead Yet

9pm Abbott Elementary (one-hour premiere)

10pm Judge Steve Harvey

Sunday, February 18

8pm American Idol

10pm What Would You Do?

Tuesday, February 20

8pm Will Trent

9pm The Rookie

10pm The Good Doctor

Thursday, March 14

8pm 9-1-1

9pm Grey’s Anatomy

10pm Station 19