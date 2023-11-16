Top Stories
10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape &amp; Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

'The Golden Bachelor' Winner Spoilers: Reality Steve &amp; New TikTok Video Provide Clues!

'The Golden Bachelor' Winner Spoilers: Reality Steve & New TikTok Video Provide Clues!

Thu, 16 November 2023 at 8:32 pm

Glen Powell Shows Butt Again in New Trailer, Jokes About Why He Bared It All in Magazine Shoot

Glen Powell Shows Butt Again in New Trailer, Jokes About Why He Bared It All in Magazine Shoot

We’ve been seeing a lot of Glen Powell‘s butt this week!

The 35-year-old actor, best known for his work in Top Gun: Maverick and Scream Queens, is starring in the new rom-com Anyone But You and he bares it all in the newly released trailer for the movie.

Glen also dropped his towel and put his backside on display for his new Men’s Health cover story in which he showed off his ripped physique.

In the article, Glen talked about the exercises he’s been doing lately to make his butt look better and he even joked about why he was showing off.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Recently I’ve gotten into pilates and yoga — not because I love it but because it’s a great little social scene, and then also you end up working muscles you’ve never worked before,” Glen said. “I tried Pilates and there’s a dimple in my ass that I have never seen before, and it is great. Real crowd-pleaser that dimple.”

After the shoot went viral, Glen took to Twitter and explained why he bared his butt.

“I only took off my pants to try and bury this photo,” Glen said along with a photo from the 2016 premiere of Hidden Figures.

Just Jared on Facebook
glen powell bares butt in new trailer 01
glen powell bares butt in new trailer 02
glen powell bares butt in new trailer 03
glen powell bares butt in new trailer 04
glen powell bares butt in new trailer 05
glen powell bares butt in new trailer 06
glen powell bares butt in new trailer 07
glen powell bares butt in new trailer 08

Photos: Sony Pictures
Posted to: Glen Powell, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images