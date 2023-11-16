Glen Powell Shows Butt Again in New Trailer, Jokes About Why He Bared It All in Magazine Shoot

We’ve been seeing a lot of Glen Powell‘s butt this week!

The 35-year-old actor, best known for his work in Top Gun: Maverick and Scream Queens, is starring in the new rom-com Anyone But You and he bares it all in the newly released trailer for the movie.

Glen also dropped his towel and put his backside on display for his new Men’s Health cover story in which he showed off his ripped physique.

In the article, Glen talked about the exercises he’s been doing lately to make his butt look better and he even joked about why he was showing off.

“Recently I’ve gotten into pilates and yoga — not because I love it but because it’s a great little social scene, and then also you end up working muscles you’ve never worked before,” Glen said. “I tried Pilates and there’s a dimple in my ass that I have never seen before, and it is great. Real crowd-pleaser that dimple.”

After the shoot went viral, Glen took to Twitter and explained why he bared his butt.

“I only took off my pants to try and bury this photo,” Glen said along with a photo from the 2016 premiere of Hidden Figures.