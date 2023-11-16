Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Fake a Relationship in New 'Anyone But You' Trailer - Watch Now!

A new trailer for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell‘s rom-com has been released!

The 26-year-old Euphoria actress and the 35-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor fake a relationship in the upcoming movie Anyone But You, which hits theaters next month.

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Directed by Will Gluck, Anyone But You also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaT, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths.

Shortly after production wrapped, many speculated that Sydney and Glen were dating after they were appeared to be getting very flirty together. In a recent interview, Glen addressed all of those rumors.

Anyone But You hits theaters on December 22.