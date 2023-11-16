'Chicago Fire' Season 12 - 11 Stars Expected to Return, 1 Leaving After Season 12!

Chicago Fire is coming back soon, One Chicago family!

The show – and all the One Chicago shows – have been renewed for the 2023-2024 season on NBC, and will return sometime in early 2024 for a shortened 13-episode season following the conclusion of Hollywood strikes.

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” One Chicago creator Dick Wolf said in a statement.

While there are still very few details about the plot of Season 12, we do know who is expected to return, including one person who is leaving after the season ends.

Find out who is expected to be in the cast of Chicago Fire Season 12…