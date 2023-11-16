Top Stories
'The Crown' Season 6 Reviews Might Not Be What You're Expecting...

'The Crown' Season 6 Reviews Might Not Be What You're Expecting...

Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Repeatedly Cheated on Khloe Kardashian, Fans React

Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Repeatedly Cheated on Khloe Kardashian, Fans React

Thu, 16 November 2023 at 3:08 pm

Netflix Renews 'Unstable' After Canceling 5 TV Shows

Continue Here »

Netflix Renews 'Unstable' After Canceling 5 TV Shows

There is some good news from Netflix after yesterday’s upsetting turn of events.

It was just announced that Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe‘s TV series Unstable has been renewed for a second season.

In a statement, they said: “It’s a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of Unstable. Here’s to season two and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way.”

This news comes just after Netflix canceled 5 massive fan favorite TV shows.

Keep reading to see all 5 shows canceled by Netflix yesterday…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: John Owen Lowe, Netflix, Rob Lowe, Unstable

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images