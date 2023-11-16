Netflix Renews 'Unstable' After Canceling 5 TV Shows

There is some good news from Netflix after yesterday’s upsetting turn of events.

It was just announced that Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe‘s TV series Unstable has been renewed for a second season.

In a statement, they said: “It’s a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of Unstable. Here’s to season two and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way.”

This news comes just after Netflix canceled 5 massive fan favorite TV shows.

Keep reading to see all 5 shows canceled by Netflix yesterday…