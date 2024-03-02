Top Stories
Sat, 02 March 2024 at 4:52 pm

Dua Lipa Joins Ellie Goulding, Kylie Minogue & More at BRIT Awards 2024!

The stars are stepping out for music’s big night in England!

Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, and Kylie Minogue hit the red carpet while arriving at the 2024 BRIT Awards on Saturday (March 2) held at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Raye leads the nominations, becoming the first artist to score seven nominations in a single year, including song of the year, plus nominations in the artist, pop and R&B categories.

During the awards show, Kylie will be honored with the Global Icon Award.

You can check out the full list of nominations here!

We have now compiled a list of more than 20 stars at the awards show so that you can see what everyone wore while on the red carpet.

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris & Vick Hope

Charli XCX

FYI: Charli XCX is wearing a custom Marni dress.

Chris Appleton

Conan Gray

Dua Lipa

Ellie Goulding

Eve

Green Day’s Tre Cool & Billie Joe Armstrong

Isla Fisher

Jessie Ware

Joanne Froggatt

Joe Keery

FYI: Joe Keery is wearing a Burberry suit.

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Kylie Minogue

Luke Evans

Maya Jama

Mel C

Natasha Bedingfield

Olly Alexander

Pinkpantheress

Raye

St Vincent

Tate McRae

Photos: Getty Images
