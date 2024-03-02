Dua Lipa Joins Ellie Goulding, Kylie Minogue & More at BRIT Awards 2024!
The stars are stepping out for music’s big night in England!
Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, and Kylie Minogue hit the red carpet while arriving at the 2024 BRIT Awards on Saturday (March 2) held at The O2 Arena in London, England.
Raye leads the nominations, becoming the first artist to score seven nominations in a single year, including song of the year, plus nominations in the artist, pop and R&B categories.
During the awards show, Kylie will be honored with the Global Icon Award.
You can check out the full list of nominations here!
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris & Vick Hope
Charli XCX
FYI: Charli XCX is wearing a custom Marni dress.
Chris Appleton
Conan Gray
Dua Lipa
Ellie Goulding
Eve
Green Day’s Tre Cool & Billie Joe Armstrong
Isla Fisher
Jessie Ware
Joanne Froggatt
Joe Keery
FYI: Joe Keery is wearing a Burberry suit.
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Kylie Minogue
Luke Evans
Maya Jama
Mel C
Natasha Bedingfield
Olly Alexander
Pinkpantheress
Raye
St Vincent
Tate McRae
