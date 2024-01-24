BRIT Awards 2024 - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2024 at 12:29 pm

The 2024 BRITs nominees have been revealed!

Raye leads the charge, becoming the first artist to score seven nominations in a single year, including song of the year, plus nominations in the artist, pop and R&B categories.

Central Cee and J Hus have four nominations each, plus three each for Little Simz and Dave. Calvin Harris adds to his 14 nominations with three more in the dance, pop and song categories, and Dua Lipa also earns three nominations thanks to her Barbie soundtrack hit “Dance the Night.”

Find out who won at the 2023 ceremony!

Click through to see the nominations…

British album of the year

Blur – The Ballad of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

British artist of the year

Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye

British group

Blur
Chase and Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers

New artist

Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes

Song of the year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
Central Cee – Let Go
Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus – Who Told You
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best
PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar
Raye – Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
Venbee and Goddard – Messy in Heaven

International artist

Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift

International group

Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore

International song

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Jazzy – Giving Me
Libianca – People
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema – Calm Down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – Greedy
Tyla – Water

Rock/alternative act

Blur
Bring Me the Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/grime/rap act

Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz

Dance act

Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy

Pop act

Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye

R&B act

Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
