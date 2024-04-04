Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: 1 Celebrity Is Skipping, 7 Confirmed to Attend, &amp; 2 Aren't Invited (So Far)

Met Gala 2024 Guest List: 1 Celebrity Is Skipping, 7 Confirmed to Attend, & 2 Aren't Invited (So Far)

Shakira Addresses Her Singing Voice Changing Over the Years

Shakira Addresses Her Singing Voice Changing Over the Years

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Rumors She Took Prince Harry's Virginity

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Rumors She Took Prince Harry's Virginity

Here's Why Every Former 'NCIS' Star Left The Show (A Feud, Boredom &amp; More Are Among The Reasons!)

Here's Why Every Former 'NCIS' Star Left The Show (A Feud, Boredom & More Are Among The Reasons!)

Apr 04, 2024 at 8:07 pm
By JJ Staff

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16 Cast - 3 Stars Exit, 1 Former Star Returns & 3 New Ladies Rumored to Join

Continue Here »

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16 Cast - 3 Stars Exit, 1 Former Star Returns & 3 New Ladies Rumored to Join

There’s going to be some changes to the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

The Bravo series is set to return for an upcoming 16th season, but not all of the housewives are coming back. In fact, a past cast member is actually returning.

Over the years, the series has seen some different cast members come and go, that will be the same for the upcoming new season, with some leaving the show, and even a former Housewife making a comeback after previously exiting the show.

Previously, longtime cast member Kandi Burruss teased that there could be new and returning housewives.

Click through the slideshow to find out which cast members are returning, which are leaving and whose return status is unknown…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Bravo, Getty
Posted to: Akilah Coleman, Casting, Courtney Rhodes, Drew Sidora, EG, evergreen, kandi burruss, kenya moore, Marlo Hampton, Monyetta Shaw, Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sanya Richards-Ross, Shamea Morton, Sheree Whitfield, Slideshow