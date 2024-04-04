Pregnant Lea Michele Cradles Baby Bump at NYC Event as 'Funny Girl' Tour Starring Katerina McCrimmon Arrives in LA

Lea Michele starred in the Funny Girl revival on Broadway, but she isn’t leading the national tour production that is traveling around the country right now.

The 37-year-old actress, who is pregnant with her second child, cradled her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Hope Rising Benefit on Thursday night (April 4) at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Lea was joined by Anna Wintour at the event.

One night earlier, the Funny Girl tour had its opening night performance in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theatre.

Newcomer Katerina McCrimmon is leading the production and she got rave reviews and standing ovations for her work as Fanny Brice. “The best thing about Katerina McCrimmon’s dazzling performance is that she makes the character her own,” a review in the Los Angeles Times said, adding that she “brings the house down in Fanny’s poleaxing first-act numbers.”

Funny Girl is playing at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre through April 28. Get tickets now!