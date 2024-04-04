Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Relationship Update: Couple is 'Up & Down' but 'Forever Connected'

A source is providing the latest update on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s relationship.

The A-list couple has been a source of speculation and rumors ever since the actress seemingly hinted at a breakup by erasing the rapper from her Instagram ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl. Reports suggested that they reconciled a few months later, and the celebs attended the Super Bowl together again one year later.

During a recent interview, Megan confirmed that they had at one point called off their engagement but wasn’t clear about where they stood presently.

A source close to the pair provided some more specific details.

Read more for the latest on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly…

“Megan and MGK’s relationship is up and down. Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change,” an insider told ET.

The insider added, “They are still together as a couple and trying to figure things out. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead.”

Additionally, MGK was said to be “supportive” of Megan after she gave her tell-all interview.

“He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points,” they claimed.

Megan and MGK‘s relationship status is hard to define. However, they are “forever connected.”

If you missed it, Megan recently revealed several poems that she wrote about MGK in her new book. She also spoke candidly about previous plastic surgery procedures and more.