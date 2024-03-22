Megan Fox Reveals 2 Poems About Machine Gun Kelly in Her Book, Talks How He Felt About Them

Megan Fox looked back on writing poems about her partner Machine Gun Kelly in her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

The 37-year-old actress unleashed the collection of poems in late 2023, and it touched on a variety of deeply personal topics such as a miscarriage that she suffered.

Of course, it goes without saying that her relationship with MGK also inspired her. During an interview on Call Her Daddy, Megan named two specific poems that were about the musician. She also revealed how he felt about them.

Megan acknowledged that the poems “32-Year-Old narcissist Attempts to Quantify His Crimes” and “Ghosts of Christmas Future” are both about her relationship with MGK.

She added that some of the poems were “savage” but don’t necessarily paint a neutral picture as they are just from her perspective.

“Obviously he would have to be asked for his experience, but it was not easy, and I think he was really nervous and worried,” she admitted, via Marie Claire.

The poet continued, saying that “There is a lot of explicit content in the book, obviously, and there was some fear there. Also, I mean, some of (the poems) are about him and are savage.”

MGK knows which poems are about him. Megan also took some precautions to protect his privacy.

“I also didn’t really write anything about him that he hasn’t said about himself in his own music,” she explained, adding “That doesn’t make it any less sensitive for him to experience me writing about it, because obviously he feels in control when he’s telling his own story or maybe he’s able to hide behind the music a little bit.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan revealed the plastic surgery procedures that she’d had done and confirmed a big rumor about her and MGK.