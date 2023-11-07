Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Seen at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party After Dating Rumors

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 12:57 pm

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Megan Fox is opening up about her past.

The 37-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress revealed she had a miscarriage in two poems featured in Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, her new book, out now.

In the book, Megan writes about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, sharing, “maybe if you hadn’t… maybe if i had…”

Keep reading to find out more…

“I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh,” and later, “but now / I have to say / goodbye.” Another line is about imagining holding the baby “as they rip you from my insides.”

“I will pay any price,” she writes. “Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

Last May, her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his Billboard Music Awards performance of his song “Twin Flame” to Megan, saying “And this is for our unborn child.”

At the same time, Megan Fox recently seemingly made it clear how she feels about SAG-AFTRA‘s rules about Halloween costumes amid the ongoing actors strike.
