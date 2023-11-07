Top Stories
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 1:17 pm

Grey's Anatomy's Season 20 Episode Order Might Upset Fans

On March 24, 2023, Grey’s Anatomy was renewed for a 20th season on ABC and fans of the show were thrilled to learn about the new episodes coming soon.

However, the actors’ guild, SAG-AFTRA, went on strike over the summer for fair wages amid the age of streaming and AI technology. As a result, actors have been unable to film any new projects (unless given an exemption by the union.)

Now, a new report is suggesting how many episodes season 20 might have…if the strike ends sooner rather than later.

According to TVLine, a December start date is eyed and, as a result, Grey’s might only be able to have a ten episode order.

There’s a chance if the strike does not end, things could be shortened even further.

Find out the reason why Ellen Pompeo left Grey’s Anatomy and see which 4 stars are not returning for season 20.
Photos: ABC
