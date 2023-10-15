Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Hold Hands &amp; Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands & Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos &amp; Videos Here!

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better &amp; Worse

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 9:45 am

Why Did Ellen Pompeo Leave 'Grey's Anatomy'? Will She Ever Return? Answers Revealed!

Continue Here »

Why Did Ellen Pompeo Leave 'Grey's Anatomy'? Will She Ever Return? Answers Revealed!

Is Ellen Pompeo really exiting Grey’s Anatomy and is Meredith actually gone for good?!

We’ve compiled everything Ellen shared about why she exited the series, if she’ll be back at all, and more.

If you don’t know, Ellen has been a series regular on the hit ABC medical drama since season 1 debuted in March of 2005, playing the title role of Dr. Meredith Grey.

All of these quotes were given before the actors’ and writer’s strikes began.

Keep reading to find out…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, ABC
Posted to: EG, Ellen Pompeo, Extended, Greys Anatomy, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr