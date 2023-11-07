Top Stories
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 1:22 pm

Timbaland Says Justin Timberlake Should Have 'Put a Muzzle' on Britney Spears Amid Memoir Release

Timbaland Says Justin Timberlake Should Have 'Put a Muzzle' on Britney Spears Amid Memoir Release

Britney Spears’ fans very unhappy with Timbaland.

During a recent panel, the 51-year-old record producer said the 41-year-old pop star has been “going crazy” when asked about his and Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” collaboration “making headlines again” following her various revelations in her memoir, The Woman In Me.

He also said he was tempted to reach out to Justin.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that,’” he joked while speaking at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC for “Sounds Architects: A Producer Conversation” on October 30, via Page Six.

He went on to slam the book, saying she wanted to “do something to get people’s attention.”

“You know what? We live in the age of social media and … everybody want[s] to go viral. I get it because that’s the way you make money [is to] go viral.”

Timbaland has worked with Justin through the entirety of his solo career.

Here’s what Justin Timberlake did after the release of the memoir.
