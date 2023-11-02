Justin Timberlake Vacations With Family Amid Public Response to Bombshells in Britney Spears' Memoir

Justin Timberlake is staying close to his family following the release of Britney Spears‘ bestselling memoir The Woman in Me.

Within the book’s pages, the 41-year-old Princess of Pop reflected on her time with the 42-year-old NSYNC singer in the late ’90s and early ’00s. Major bombshells included that she had an abortion after becoming pregnant and that Justin broke up with her via text message.

There’s even been a viral moment involving audiobook narrator Michelle Williams emulating Justin in a cringe-worthy exchange.

Several revelations in the book sparked a backlash against Justin, who turned off his comments on Instagram and has not yet released a public statement.

Almost a week into the book’s release, he’s been spotted for the first time.

On Monday (October 30), Justin was photographed arriving in Cabo, Mexico with his wife Jessica Biel and their sons Phineas and Silas. The Daily Mail obtained photos of the family at the airport where the hitmaker appeared to have a smile on his face.

Additional photos of the family on Wednesday (November 1) captured them soaking up some time in the sun while Justin kept an eye on his phone.

If you missed it, someone close to both Justin and Britney weighed in on fans’ reactions to Justin after reading the book.

Before The Woman in Me arrived, a source revealed how Justin was feeling about Britney‘s book.

