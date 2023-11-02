Top Stories
Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed & It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 2:15 am

Melissa McCarthy's Holiday Movie 'Genie' Gets First Trailer - Watch Now!

Melissa McCarthy is helping us get into the holiday spirit!

Peacock has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming movie Genie, starring the 53-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and Paapa Essiedu.

From Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard Curtis and director Sam Boyd comes Genie, “a holiday fairytale comedy about a genie, a man, and landing one last chance to fix the mess you’ve made of your life. With his job, life and family unraveling around him, a despondent Bernard (Essiedu) dusts off a jewelry box and unintentionally releases genie Flora (McCarthy), who just might be able to help him. Maybe. It’s a longshot, frankly. In the process, Flora and Bernard will discover that love, and an unexpected friendship, can unleash a special holiday magic all its own.”

Keep reading to find out more…

The movie also stars Denée Benton, Marc Maron, Jordyn McIntosh, Luis Guzmán, and Alan Cumming.

Genie will be available for streaming on Peacock starting on Nov. 22.
Photos: Universal Pictures
