'Avengers' Cast Tattoo - Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Who Got It First, Who 'Overreacted to the Pain' & Who Doesn't Have It

Robert Downey Jr. spilled some tea on the tattoo he shares with his fellow original Avengers.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is massive now. However, at the start it centered around his Iron Man, Chris Evans‘ Captain America, Jeremy Renner‘s Hawkeye, Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo‘s Hulk and Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor.

If you were unaware, five of the six members of the core cast decided to get a group tattoo after the release of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018. The movie was one of the final ones that they all appeared in together, and the tattoo commemorates their bond.

During a segment on Wired earlier this year, Robert opened up about the tattoo, revealing some additional details. For instance, he confirmed which member of the cast opted out of getting inked and which was seemingly hesitant. He even revealed who was brave enough to go first.

Following the news about a possible reunion of the original six Avengers, we revisited Robert’s revelations!

Scroll through the slideshow for all of the information about the original Avengers cast tattoo…