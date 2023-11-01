Marvel Is Talking About Bringing All 6 Original 'Avengers' Back, Bombshell Report Also Addresses What Could Happen to Jonathan Majors' Kang & Mahershala Ali's 'Blade'

A big new report was just published about the fate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If you don’t know, box office numbers have largely dropped for the latest few Marvel films. Tracking for The Marvels, starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, is looking about $100 million less than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ $185 million opening box office debut.

The report also notes that fans have become less-than-impressed with some of the visual effects in recent films. Apparently, one CGI sequence in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania caused shockwaves at the film’s premiere.

“There were at least 10 scenes where the visual effects had been added at the last minute and were out of focus,” one insider said. “It was insane. I’ve never seen something like that in my entire career. Everyone was talking about it. Even the kids of executives were talking about it.”

Now, a new report is musing what could happen…including bringing back the original Avengers!

