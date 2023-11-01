Top Stories
Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed & It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Wed, 01 November 2023 at 1:06 pm

Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Benched Amid Organizational Shakeup

Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Benched Amid Organizational Shakeup

Jimmy Garoppolo is being benched.

The 31-year-old NFL quarterback will no longer be starting amid an organizational shakeup among the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday (November 1), via the New York Post.

The shakeup also led to the ousting of head coach Josh McDaniels, as well as general manager Dave Ziegler.

The Raiders are planning to start rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell over Jimmy moving forward, according to NFL Network, starting with Sunday’s game (November 5) against the Giants.

The news is especially shocking considering Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.5 million contract this offseason.

He would have a $28.3 million dead cap hit for 2024 if the Raiders moved on after just one season, via spotrac.com.

The Raiders drafted Aidan O’Connell in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jimmy threw seven touchdowns against a league-leading nine interceptions in his six starts this season.

Aidan has completed 34 of 52 passes for 313 yards and thrown one touchdown and two interceptions. His run as starter begins Sunday (November 5) at home against the Giants under new head coach and former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce.

Find out who are the highest-paid NFL players of 2023.
Photos: Getty
