Jonas Brothers Postpone Mexico Tour Dates, Reason Why Revealed

Hours before they were scheduled to hit the stage in Mexico City on Friday (May 3) while on The Tour, Nick Jonas announced that he and brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas had to postpone the next four shows after he fell ill.

Keep reading to find out more…“I have some not-so-fun news to share,” Nick, 31, shared in an Instagram video while hardly able to speak. “A couple days ago I started feeling kind of rough, lost my voice when I had woken up and grinded that night out to be able to play the show in Cancun.”

Nick said that his condition has gotten “progressively worse” over the last few days, adding that he’s been sick in bed with a fever, body aches, and a sore throat. A doctor has since diagnosed him with Influenza A.

“Got to the decision this morning that it’s not gotten any better and… I’m not going to be able to get out on stage tonight and play these shows down in Mexico City and Monterrey,” Nick shared. “I just need to recover and beat this thing. I’m so sorry, I hate disappointing you guys. You do so much to support us and a lot of you have traveled out to be at that show and — I just wanted to say I’m just heartbroken over this.”

The Jonas Brothers were originally scheduled to perform in Mexico City on Friday, May 3 and on Saturday, May 4 before heading to Monterrey for shows on Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7.

The Mexico City shows have since been postponed to August 21 and 22 while the shows in Monterrey will take place on August 24 and 25.

Nick signed off his message by sending his love to fans and saying he hopes that he’ll be “back and healthy ASAP.”

We’re wishing Nick a speedy recovery!